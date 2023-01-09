Smaller Carnival krewes still looking for added security to allow return to original parade routes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has committed 30 extra deputies to help return the Krewe of Endymion’s parade to its original route. But it might take time for other agencies to provide extra Mardi Gras parade security.

Several New Orleans Carnival krewes are optimistic they, too, will find supplemental security manpower that would allow their returns to traditional parade routes. But details still must be worked out and it appears some krewes parading on the same days are joining forces in their search.

“I think that will be the most logical route, to speak to other krewes and try and coordinate with all of them to use resources collectively,” said Krewe of Freret captain Bobby Hjortsberg.

As Freret tries to line up outside security, in conjunction with five other Carnival groups which parade on Feb. 11, a Krewe of Cleopatra float lieutenant announced on the New Orleans Mom website that her krewe is returning to its original route starting at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street on Feb. 10, though details still are being worked out.

“We just found out that Cleopatra is returning to the original route and we wrote a post and put it up last night,” said float lieutenant Angelina Vicknair.

The Krewe of Thoth also reportedly is close to announcing a return to its traditional Uptown route. But for other krewes, things could get tricky.

“It’s all about connections at this point, and I’m not surprised that people are trying to work together,” said Mardi Gras Guide publisher Arthur Hardy.

Several law enforcement agencies -- including the sheriff’s offices of Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, the Port of New Orleans Harbor Police, and the New Orleans City Constable -- told Fox 8 that they are unable to provide security manpower to help restore New Orleans parade routes. That means many krewes will have to reach out to rural parishes or state agencies for help.

“I think this can be worked out,” Hardy said. “The real Carnival season begins Feb. 10, so we still have time and I’m hopeful.”

Hjortsberg, the Freret captain, said, “We want to be on the street as long as possible and put on a great show for the city. And the longer we’re out there, the better show we can put on.”

