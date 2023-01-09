Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three suspects accused of car break-ins in downtown New Orleans were arrested, police say.

20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male were identified for the incident in the 1000 block of Common Street.

Officers respond to a call of three suspects at a parking garage breaking into vehicles.

As a result of the deployed directed patrols in the area, officers were able to respond quickly and apprehend all three suspects on the scene.

Wilson, Edgar, and the 17-year-old male juvenile were charged with three counts of auto burglary and two counts of attempted auto theft.

Wilson was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and the known juvenile was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

