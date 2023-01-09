BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three suspects accused of car break-ins in downtown New Orleans were arrested, police say.

20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male were identified for the incident in the 1000 block of Common Street.

Officers respond to a call of three suspects at a parking garage breaking into vehicles.

As a result of the deployed directed patrols in the area, officers were able to respond quickly and apprehend all three suspects on the scene.

Wilson, Edgar, and the 17-year-old male juvenile were charged with three counts of auto burglary and two counts of attempted auto theft.

Wilson was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and the known juvenile was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

The City of Bogalusa has a new mayor, Tyrin Truong
Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Marine Division searches for man in Lake Pontchartrain after empty boat found
Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette, 19, have been arrested in connection with an...
Two people arrested in Terrebonne Parish for setting a preschool on fire, police say