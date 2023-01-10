BBB Accredited Business
Accident on US 90 B West at the Tchoupitoulas Exit causing traffic delays

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was an accident on US 90 B West at the Tchoupitoulas Exit.

The incident is causing major delays in the CBD.

I-10 West is backed to Elysian Fields.

I-10 East delays are at Clearview in Metairie.

Take Airline Hwy. for an alternate route and Earhart Expressway.

Commuters can also take Claiborne Avenue to reach I-10.

