Accident on US 90 B West at the Tchoupitoulas Exit causing traffic delays
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was an accident on US 90 B West at the Tchoupitoulas Exit.
The incident is causing major delays in the CBD.
I-10 West is backed to Elysian Fields.
I-10 East delays are at Clearview in Metairie.
Take Airline Hwy. for an alternate route and Earhart Expressway.
Commuters can also take Claiborne Avenue to reach I-10.
