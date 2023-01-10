BBB Accredited Business
Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital.

Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.

Williams is facing two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to the deadly Lower Ninth Ward shooting which happened at what neighbors described as a short-term rental property on St. Maurice Street just after midnight on Dec. 26.

Killed in the shooting were Kyron Peters and Southern University nursing student Courtney Hughes.

“These young people were doing what we all do as young people -- enjoying a party, a holiday party -- when someone came in and decided they were going to take lives,” Crimestoppers CEO Darlene Cusanza said.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call NOPD Homicide Det. Jameson Diesburg at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call NOPD Homicide Det. Jameson Diesburg at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers.

