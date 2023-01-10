BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are among a group of athletes who are venturing into the world of. . . farming.

Front Office Sports says the Bengals duo is part of a group who are buying a 104-acre Iowa farm with the intention to then lease the land to farmers. The group of roughly 25 athletes will “seek a single-digit-percentage annual return on the total investment,” the story reads.

The athletes are buying the corn and soy-focused farm for around $5 million, according to Front Office Sports.

This won’t be the only farm Burrow, Hubbard and the athletes purchase.

The group is looking to buy another four farms within the next few years, the report goes on to say.

Both Burrow and Hubbard have foundations that help combat hunger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Sophomore Angel Reese leading the Lady Tigers through best start in program history
Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning takes the field for his last home game on Saturday, Nov....
Peyton Manning to be honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
Lady Tiger Angel Reese averaging 24 ppg for LSU
Lady Tiger Angel Reese averaging 24 ppg for LSU
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll