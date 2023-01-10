BBB Accredited Business
Duncan Commentary: This season the Saints were both bad and boring

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ 2022 season has thankfully come to an end. By all accounts it was a disappointing campaign.

A season that began with playoff aspirations ended with a third-place finish in the worst division in the league.

Saints players and coaches said repeatedly Monday that they are close to being where they want to be. But the reality is, at 7-10, they finished closer to the bottom of the league than they did to the top.

They can’t afford to live in denial or sugarcoat their issues. Bold changes are necessary, especially to the offensive side of the ball, where the Saints had their worst season in more than a decade and a half.

It’s one thing to be bad. This season, Saints were both bad AND boring. And that’s a double whammy when it comes to generating fan loyalty and ticket sales.

The Saints need a big offseason. This team needs to improve in nearly every phase of the operation.

Mostly, it needs a new quarterback and a new direction on offense. A year removed from the Payton-Brees, era the Saints have reached an organizational crossroads.

The next few months will determine the trajectory of their future.

