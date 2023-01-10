BBB Accredited Business
Former Barbe football player dies

Hunter Brown was currently a football player for the Air Force Academy
Former Barbe football player Hunter Brown has died. Cadet 3rd Class Brown was a football player for the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was leaving his dorm for class on Monday morning when he experienced a medical emergency.(U.S. Air Force)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Barbe football player Hunter Brown has died.

The U.S. Air Force Academy, where Brown, 21, was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player, announced his death Tuesday afternoon.

Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy. First responders were called and attempted life-saving measures.

“With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet,” the Academy posted on Twitter. “C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.”

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, and a minor in French. Brown was part of back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Two teens arrested after crashing stolen U-Haul truck in St. Bernard Parish