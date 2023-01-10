Jailed woman dies in Lafourche Parish, authorities cite ‘natural causes’

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 60-year-old woman jailed at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux died in custody Monday (Jan. 9), from what authorities said appeared to be “natural causes.”

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre’s office identified the inmate at Cheryl Dufrene of Raceland.

“Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional Complex due to being treated for a medical condition,” the LPSO said in a statement. “Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

“Dufrene’s death remains under investigation, but her death appears to be due to natural causes. Investigators have found no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is pending.”

