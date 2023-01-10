Plaza Tower owner looking to sell, but hasn’t ruled out developing blighted building

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A massive eyesore continues to decay after more than 20 years, and nearby residents and commuters are saying the area surrounding the abandoned Plaza Tower is declining as well.

Plaza Tower, the third-tallest building in New Orleans, has sat vacant since 2002, before Hurricane Katrina. As the city examines the effect that blighted properties are having citywide, residents and commuters who frequent the area near the decrepit eyesore say the building’s status is impacting the quality of life in the area.

“I feel like it’s a waste right now. It’s been like this since prior to Katrina,” said Brichell Dantzler, who uses the bus route that runs near the building. “If it’s just sitting here, it really is a waste of time and money.”

Dantzler catches the bus at the stop directly across the street from the tower to get to work Uptown.

“They don’t have no sidewalk for you to walk on, which is even more ridiculous and unsafe and unsanitary too,” Dantzler said.

Debris falling from the tower has led the city to close the sidewalks surrounding the building and bordering Howard Avenue at Loyola Avenue.

“This is an eyesore. You see it when you first come in the city and something has to be done,” said New Orleans City Councilwoman Lesli Harris, whose district includes the CBD and Plaza Tower. “The property still sits unsecured, and the city is having to block off streets and really keep the public safe from the eyesore and the danger that it is.

“We’ve gotten complaints about graffiti, about debris falling, about the street being blocked off. And all we can do right now is apologize and say the property owner is responsible for keeping the property secure and they haven’t done so.”

Plaza Tower owner Joe Jaeger told Fox 8 on Monday that he continues to negotiate with local partners to co-develop the site, while also bringing on a national firm to market Plaza Tower for sale.

“It is a constant, daily battle to fight vandals and graffiti and keep the building secure,” Jaeger said. “We are committed to do so until the building is brought back into commerce or sold, which is the ultimate solution.”

As Plaza Tower continues to sit vacant, Harris said city fines are racking up.

“We, as city council, have continued to increase the fines and daily fines that can be assessed on a blighted property, such as Plaza Tower,” Harris said. “We are doing our part as city council to try to fight blight, not only for Plaza Tower but other properties around the city.”

But nearby residents and commuters point to broken streetlights, streets and sidewalks in disrepair and ongoing issues with traffic lights as evidence of the city’s overall decline.

“I think that City Hall needs to do something to it,” Dantzler said.

