Rapid warm up through midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cool start to the week is over as temperatures climb back into the 70s.

Along with the warmer temperatures we will see more humidity. Wednesday highs will be near 80 degrees.

A weather system progresses across the Southern Plains into the area Thursday. We are included in a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, heavy localized rainfall and a brief tornado.

Make sure you review your severe weather safety plan this week ahead of Thursday.

After this system moves through temperatures will cool back down into the 50s for the end of the week. Lows could be near freezing for the North Shore by Saturday morning.

