Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street. According to police, a car pulled up beside students on Erato Street and opened fire, striking the teen. Two other students sustained minor injuries trying to escape the chaotic scene, authorities said.

. @NOPDNews confirms one juvenile, 16yo male, shot after dismissal from Booker T. Washington. Car pulled up besides students on Erato, opened fire. Two other students received minor injuries in chaos. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/yAU5KwYPkp — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) January 10, 2023

Officials at Booker T. Washington hung up twice as Fox 8 sought information about the police activity outside its doors and whether the school was implementing any lockdown procedures.

A spokesperson for KIPP New Orleans Schools had no immediate comment.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.