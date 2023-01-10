BBB Accredited Business
Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

By David Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street. According to police, a car pulled up beside students on Erato Street and opened fire, striking the teen. Two other students sustained minor injuries trying to escape the chaotic scene, authorities said.

Officials at Booker T. Washington hung up twice as Fox 8 sought information about the police activity outside its doors and whether the school was implementing any lockdown procedures.

A spokesperson for KIPP New Orleans Schools had no immediate comment.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

