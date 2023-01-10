Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football has one more feather to stick in their hat now that their magical season is over.

The Green Wave has been ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the college football season.

The prestigious top 10 ranking comes after a dramatic come-from-behind 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over USC on a final drive orchestrated by quarterback Michael Pratt.

Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears rushed over 200 yards in the Green Wave victory.

Turing the program around from a 2-12 season to a 12-2 finish under head coach Wille Fritz is arguably the best program turnaround in college football history.

