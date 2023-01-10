BBB Accredited Business
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's 46-45 Cotton Bowl victory on Monday (Jan. 2) in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football has one more feather to stick in their hat now that their magical season is over.

The Green Wave has been ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the college football season.

The prestigious top 10 ranking comes after a dramatic come-from-behind 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over USC on a final drive orchestrated by quarterback Michael Pratt.

Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears rushed over 200 yards in the Green Wave victory.

Turing the program around from a 2-12 season to a 12-2 finish under head coach Wille Fritz is arguably the best program turnaround in college football history.

To see the complete AP rankings, click on the link in the Tweet below.

