Two elderly women, one wheelchair-bound, escape New Orleans house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two elderly women escaped a house fire in New Orleans on Tuesday morning (Jan. 10), according to officials.

The New Orleans Fire Department says 911 calls came in around 8:41 a.m. about a home on fire in the 700 block of Barracks Street on the edge of the French Quarter.

Eight NOFD units rushed to the scene within minutes, the NOFD reports.

The two elderly residents escaped safely.

A 104-year-old wheelchair-bound woman suffered smoke inhalation and received second-degree burns to her hands and knees. Her hair was also singed by the fire, authorities say.

A second elderly woman, age unknown, also suffered smoke inhalation.

Both women were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Two elderly women, including a 104-year-old woman bound to a wheelchair, escaped a house fire on the edge of the French Quarter on Tuesday (Jan. 10), according to the New Orleans Fire Department. (NOFD)

A third resident, an adult male, was not home at the time of the fire, the NOFD says.

Investigators say the fire began in a central room of the single-family home and damaged most of the home.

The fire was placed under control around 9:09 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

