Two teens arrested, including Bridge City escapee, after crashing stolen U-Haul truck in St. Bernard Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens were arrested, including an escaped Bridge City juvenile delinquent, after fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen U-Haul truck and crashing in St. Bernard Parish, officials say.

Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann says agents on patrol in the Chalmette area attempted to pull over a U-Haul truck with a wrecked front end and a “shredded” rear driver’s side tire after it failed to use a turn signal around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Jan. 9) on East Girod Street.

Authorities say the driver, a 16-year-old fugitive from Violet, who was found to be an escapee of the troubled Bridge City youth detention center, refused to stop and soon after wrecked the truck in the 200 block of East Prosper Street.

The driver, along with a 15-year-old from Meraux, fled on foot and were taken into custody nearby after a brief struggle, Pohlmann says.

Agents say the U-Haul was reported stolen out of Orleans Parish and was involved in a hit and run earlier in the day in St. Tammany Parish.

The 16-year-old was booked on a litany of charges including aggravated flight, resisting arrest, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage, illegal possession of stolen property, driving without a license, and a fugitive escapee warrant.

A 15-year-old male from Meraux was booked with illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and a bench warrant out of St. Bernard.

