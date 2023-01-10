Warming trend begins today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They say if you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes and that certainly seems to be the case lately with our temperature trends.

More changes are on the way today as we begin a quick warm up across the area. Now it’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s in some spots. That morning chill will give way to a much warmer afternoon as highs soar to near 70 degrees. A few clouds can be expected today but overall it will be a quiet one in weather.

Even warmer conditions are on the way for Wednesday as we add another 6-8 degrees to our highs with most of the area making it into the upper 70s. This is all in advance of our next front and storm chance which looks to arrive on Thursday. Parts of the area have been highlighted in a risk for strong to severe storms with this next front so that’s something to keep an eye on.

By week’s end, it’s back to the chilly weather as highs fall to the 50s and lows could dip near freezing for a few mornings this weekend north of the lake. It won’t last though as we are back to near 70 come MLK Day on Monday. Again, if you don’t like the weather one day just wait 24 hours in this pattern.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.