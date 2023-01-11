Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence

UPDATE:

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston Parish in connection with a multi-parish shooting spree that left five dead in 2019.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Theriot will be serving out his sentence in Angola. He will be in court in Ascension Parish around 1:30 p.m. for the charges there.

Dakota Theriot (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Murder suspect Dakota Theriot is led into the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Members of the Ernst family gathered at the Livingston Parish Courthouse for Dakota Theriot's court appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (WAFB)

ORIGINAL:

Authorities said Theriot is accused of shooting Summer Ernest, who investigators said was his girlfriend, her father, Billy Ernest, and her little brother, Tanner, in their trailer in Livingston Parish. He then stole Billy Ernest’s truck and drove to Ascension Parish, where he shot and killed both of his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50.

According to authorities, he was eventually taken into custody in Richmond County, Virginia.

Dakota Theriot (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Theriot is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Livingston Parish deaths, according to officials. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Ascension Parish killings.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office released the below statement about a possible case resolution in Livingston Parish:

The Twenty-first Judical District Attorney’s Office of Scott M. Perrilloux wishes to announce possible court action in the case of State v. Dakota Theriot in which Dakota Theriot is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Dakota Theriot is scheduled to appear for court in Livingston tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Brenda B. Ricks. A possible case resolution is expected to come from his court appearance. More information will be released following Theriot’s court appearance tomorrow.

