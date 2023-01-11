Developer Joe Jaeger says Bywater naval base project uncertain, but tentatively moving forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As community frustrations mount over deteriorating conditions at Plaza Tower, owner Joe Jaeger met with Bywater neighbors to discuss another of his ongoing projects: The redevelopment of the old Bywater naval base.

Jaeger spoke Tuesday night (Jan. 10) with the Bywater Neighborhood Association at Bywater Brew Pub to provide a six-month update on the progress he and his company have made on the affordable housing project at the base.

He said his team’s first priority is closing a $28 million equity gap, which he said is due to rising construction costs and increased interest rates.

“Most of our projects since Katrina have been historic in nature and had state and federal historic tax credits,” Jaeger said. “But this is a gap -- a funding gap -- that we’re asking for some grant money (to close).”

Jaeger told residents that he and his team are making every effort to speak with state and federal leadership in the hopes of securing funding.

Back in August, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) came back to Jaeger’s team with a list of 36 items of concern to address before submitting his firm commitment application. A firm commitment application, if approved, would guarantee the developer of the property a federally backed mortgage.

Jaeger said progress has been made in addressing some of the items of concern, but called others “unrealistic.”

The concerns include securing the commitment up front for a full-service grocery store on site, establishing more direct connectivity to Crescent Park, and establishing a “quiet zone” to ensure trains do not stop and block the entrance.

John Guarnieri, president of the Bywater Neighborhood Association, said, “It’s not going to be demolished, it’s a historic building. The tax credits alone on that property helps underwrite a lot of the renovation, and it’s not going to go away. I just think it’s in everybody’s best interest to be patient and work with him.”

Jaeger said the deadline for his team to submit the firm commitment application is March 6, and he promised to continue meeting with the Bywater Neighborhood Association.

Meanwhile, Jaeger told Fox 8 that repairs soon will be underway at Plaza Tower, where the netting surrounding the top of the tower has fallen into disrepair. Recently, the city closed surrounding sidewalks and Howard Avenue at Loyola Avenue due to falling debris from the tower.

“Starting last Friday, Plaza Tower ownership brought in a netting contractor to complete a full assessment to make all needed repairs,” a city spokesperson said. “Until these repairs are made, there is the possibility of debris falling into the streets in that area, creating an imminent danger to the public.

“There is no current timeline as to when repairs will begin or be completed. However, the city will continue to push Plaza Tower ownership to take all necessary precautions and make all necessary corrections.”

Jaeger said his contracting team has completed its initial assessment, and he’s expecting a proposal to deliver on the repairs sent to him on Wednesday.

