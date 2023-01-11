BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

