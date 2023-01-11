Inspire NOLA students gather for peace walk; expressing frustration and sadness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of students at Edna Karr gathered Wednesday morning for a peace walk, just one day after a Booker T. Washington student was shot outside the school.

City and school leaders were there as the kids expressed sadness and frustration with what was happening.

They marched in solidarity to the field in front of the school and formed a circle. They had a moment of silence to remember those lost to violence, before heading inside for an assembly to discuss crime concerns.

Several Edna Karr students over the past year have become crime victims.

Courtney Hughes’ family attended the walk. Hughes was killed during a mass shooting on St. Maurice St. just after Christmas. Hughes was a recent graduate of Karr High School.

