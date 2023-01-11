Karen Carter Peterson expected to be sentenced today on wire fraud charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson is expected to be sentenced on a federal wire fraud charge Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Peterson was disbarred after she plead guilty to the charge back in August.

A wire fraud charge can carry up to 20 years in jail.

The charges against her came from a federal probe in which she was accused of using campaign funds to fuel her gambling addiction.

Peterson has admitted to having a gambling addiction in the past.

