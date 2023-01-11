BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans mayor establishes violent crime task force following deadly start to 2023

A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital...
A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said.(WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to combat a violent and deadly crime wave plaguing the city of New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has established a task force.

Cantrell made the official announcement in a press conference on Wednesday (Jan. 11), noting that the task force will be made up of leaders from several agencies of local government and that it would be led by Tyrell Morris, who is the Executive Director of Emergency Communications for Orleans Parish.

Cantrell called now the “perfect time” for the creation of a task force “laser-focused” on reducing violent crime, saying that the city had resources for it now that weren’t available prior.

“We will be able to target where crime is occurring and it will be a data-driven approach,” Cantrell said.

The mayor called violent crime a public health crisis and compared the approach the city intends to take toward reducing it to the one they took towards fighting COVID-19. She said that, as with COVID-19, members of the task force will regularly meet in a “war room” to discuss strategies and goals will be set for each 60-day period.

“The 60-day window is set because we have to set goals and review what the trends are during these periods,” Cantrell said.

Other notable names listed as members of the task force were District Attorney Jason Williams, New Orleans Public Schools, and New Orleans Public Health. For a full list of members, see the document above.

Although the New Orleans City Council was left off the task force list, Cantrell said that they will be working closely with the council as they will with all major public entities. She also acknowledged a letter the council sent her days prior calling for the formation of a crime task force, saying that it was an example of “true alignment” that city leaders have when it comes to addressing violent crime, which has not slowed in the early days of 2023.

CRIME TRACKER

Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

New Orleans council to consider ordinance requiring security at private parking lots during big events

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

3 injured, 2 dead in Central City shooting, city’s second mass shooting in a week

City Council President J.P. Morrell says a special meeting next Wednesday to discuss the soaring crime rates. He says “ideas presented by the City Council will represent significant efforts to promote public safety, opportunities to work with other organizations and elected officials, as well as new resources to subsidize proven crime prevention plans and programs.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Dakota Theriot
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence
FULL: Mayor LaToya Cantrell launches crime fighting task force
FULL: Mayor LaToya Cantrell launches crime fighting task force
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for wire fraud connected to gambling addiction
Two teens arrested after crashing stolen U-Haul truck in St. Bernard Parish