Nicondra: Rain Thursday, much cooler for the weekend.

Temperatures drop late Thursday afternoon
Thursday morning our next cold front rolls into the region bringing rain early and much cooler...
Thursday morning our next cold front rolls into the region bringing rain early and much cooler conditions into the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a warm and muggy day on this Wednesday so for all the heat lovers time to enjoy. Big changes on the way as we head into the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday weekend. High temperatures are in the 80s across much of the area Wednesday afternoon. We stay mild overnight with lows only in the middle to upper 60s and plenty of moisture. There’s some potential for fog development, but the brisk winds will keep much of it at bay. By sunrise we can expect some showers to move into the region with passing rain through the morning rush hour into the early afternoon. A few storms could become strong with gusty wind and heavy rain as the front moves through. Once winds turn North much cooler and drier air stream into the area. It will be warm to start the day, but a light jacket may be needed by late afternoon into early evening. Expect a 20 to 30 degree drop by Friday with lows in the 40s and highs only in the low 50s.

