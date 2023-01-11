BBB Accredited Business
Peyton Manning to be honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Tennessee VFL Peyton Manning will soon be able to add another trophy to his case as he is being honored with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award Wednesday.
Tennessee VFL Peyton Manning will soon be able to add another trophy to his case as he is being honored with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award Wednesday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WVLT) - Tennessee VFL Peyton Manning will soon be able to add another trophy to his case as he is being honored with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award Wednesday.

The award recognizes six people on the 25th anniversary of their collegiate athletic careers. Those nominated by administrators are selected by a panel of former student-athletes and NCAA representatives.

Manning ended his career with one of the most impressive resumes in college football history, holding some Tennessee records to this day. He’s the only student-athlete in the program with over 10,000 yards passing, holding 11,201. He also threw 89 touchdown passes, 36 of which were during his final season with the Vols.

Joining Manning will be Phil Dawson, a former kicker at Texas; Allison Feaster, a former women’s basketball player at Harvard; Dr. Marsha Harris, a former women’s basketball player at NYU; Lenny Krayzelburg, a former men’s swimmer at Southern Cal; and Kate Markgraf, a former soccer player at Notre Dame.

You can watch Thursday night’s ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on the NCAA’s Youtube page.

