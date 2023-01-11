BBB Accredited Business
Record warmth possible today ahead of Thursday’s storm chance

Highs will top out around 80 this afternoon
Record warmth possible today
Record warmth possible today(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in store for a warm mid week forecast as some records may fall today with highs expected to top out near 80.

This warm pattern is coming with increasing humidity so some patchy fog has been noted this morning. Any fog will give way to more sun as the day goes on and an increasing southerly breeze. That breeze will help with the outside feel but still, it’s going to be plenty warm with us sitting near 80 later today.

Our next storm chance comes on Thursday as a line of storms associated with a cold front crosses the area. Unlike the past few storms, this doesn’t look to be a big rain producer as any storm activity will be quick moving and broken along a line. We still will have to monitor for a strong to severe storm as the boundary passes our area during the middle of the day Thursday.

After the front departs, we will turn sharply colder Friday on into the weekend. Highs will fall back into the low 50s and winds will be blowing out of the north. This will make it feel like the 40s for most of the day. At night expect a light freeze by Saturday morning north of the lake with plenty of 30s on the south shore. The colder conditions will come with sunny skies so that does help.

Just like other recent fronts, quickly we warm up with Sunday returning to the 60s and MLK Day on Monday we’re back to the 70s.

