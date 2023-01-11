BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former four-star quarterback Walker Howard is reportedly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Tigerbait.com’s Mike Scarborough.

Howard is the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, who played from 1992-1995.

A product of St. Thomas More, Walker appeared in one regular season game this past season and that was against Southern in Week 2. He also played the majority of the fourth quarter in the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue.

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)

The 6-foot-1 quarterback was rated as the No. 5 overall player for the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports, and was rated as the No. 40 overall player in the nation.

Howard was 2-for-7 for seven yards against the Boilermakers and he also rushed for 23 yards on three attempts.

