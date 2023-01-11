BBB Accredited Business
Sophomore Angel Reese leading the Lady Tigers through best start in program history

By Madeline Adams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s barely into year two with Kim Mulkey leading the Lady Tigers and they’re already ranked in the top 5. They also have a player that’s already in the conversation for player of the year.

LSU is off to its best start in program history.. undefeated at 16-0.

And the Tigers have the Number 1 scoring offense in the country, led by sophomore Angel Reese who’s averaging 24 points per game.

Reese has put up a double-double in every game so far this season. At 16 straight, that’s the most ever to begin a season by a player in the SEC.

“She’s playing extended minutes,” Mulkey said. “She’s never played this many minutes before because she would always get in foul trouble. So I think she’s more disciplined. She sees every defense imaginable. And yet she’s still one of our assists leaders. She’s gonna look for the open player. It’s impressive. I don’t care who you play. She’s capable of doing that every game.”

After spending two years at Maryland, Reese transferred to LSU prior to this season.

Mulkey could see the level of talent Reese brought to the court.. in their first intrasquad scrimmage.

“I thought I may need to take her off the floor in about three minutes,” Mulkey said. “Nobody could stop her. And I thought this kid is a beast on the boards. I’ve gotta build up the confidence of a lot of these players. And yet she still needs to practice and get in shape. But yeah I saw it during the first intrasquad scrimmage. I see it every day.”

Reese leads the country in boards with an average of 15.6 rebounds per game.

She and the Tigers face Mizzou on the road Thursday before returning home to play Auburn on Sunday.

Lady Tiger Angel Reese averaging 24 ppg for LSU
Lady Tiger Angel Reese averaging 24 ppg for LSU
