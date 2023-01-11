BBB Accredited Business
Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Hammond area gas station over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, a black male allegedly robbed a customer outside of the Sunoco (formerly the Happywoods Market and Deli) after an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot on Old Baton Rouge Highway and Happywoods Road. The cashier told detectives that they heard gunfire outside of the store and that they fled from the front of the store when they noticed the suspect running towards the entrance.

Security footage provided to the sheriff’s office by the Sunoco store shows the suspect entering the store with a black mask over his face, firing one round into the front counter. He then fires more rounds into the cash drawer to force it open before grabbing wads of cash.

The Sunoco armed robbery occurred one day before a deadly home invasion less than a mile away on Klein Road that resulted in a mother fatally shooting the intruder in an effort to protect her home and children.

READ MORE Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

