Whitney Houston’s estate upset with Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael for ‘tasteless’ joke

(WVUE) - Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael is facing severe backlash over a joke he made about the late Whitney Houston Tuesday night (Jan. 10).

According to TMZ, a representative of the estate, Pat Houston, Whitney’s longtime manager and sister-in-law, said, “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste.”

The 35-year-old comedian served as the first Black host; during the ceremony, in an opening monologue, he greeted the A-list audience members with reference to her 2012 death. “So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton,” Carmichael said to stunned silence in the audience.

Houston died in 2012, at age 48, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub at the hotel. A coroner later ruled that heart disease and cocaine contributed to the role in her death.

Carmichael was under fire on Twitter, with many critics calling the joke “tasteless.” Others demanded he issues an apology for the remark.

