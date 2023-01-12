Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returning with music, parade on Feb. 4

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Algiers Mardi Gras Festival will return for its third year of Carnival fun on the West Bank at Federal City on Feb. 4.

Trumpeter and vocalist James Andrews, go-go/funk brass band the Brass-A-Holics and Cajun fiddler and singer Amanda Shaw will headline this year’s festival.

Other acts scheduled to perform include R&B soul singers Big Frank/Lil Frank, the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band and the L.B. Landry choir.

A mile-long community walking parade will roll through the Algiers neighborhood, kicking off the festival at 9 a.m. Exact details about the route have yet to be announced.

The parade will feature marching bands from Alice Harte, Martin Behrman, NOMMA, Edna Karr and L.B. Landry. The Krewe of NOMTOC and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians will also participate. Recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard will serve as Grand Marshal.

Organizers say the family-friendly festival aims to bring Mardi Gras to the historic Algiers neighborhood. First held in 2020, the festival returns for a third time after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

”We’re ecstatic to welcome revelers back to historic Algiers for a bigger and better Algiers Mardi Gras Festival,” event founder and CEO Oscar Rainey said in a release. “Our first two festivals were huge hits with families, and we’re committed to bring it back even bigger and better in 2023.”

For more information and updates on the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival, visit www.algiersmardigrasfest.com.

