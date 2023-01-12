BBB Accredited Business
Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics beat Pelicans

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans guard...
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford had 14, making four 3-pointers. The Celtics have won their last five home games.

CJ McCollum had 38 points for New Orleans, his fifth consecutive game with at least 25 points.

He kept the Pelicans in the game throughout, going 6 of 12 from the 3-point line. They played without Zion Williamson for the fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a strained right hamstring.

Naji Marshall added 18 points and Trey Murphy III had 15 for New Orleans, The Pelicans have lost three of four.

The Celtics took a six-point lead into halftime and increased it to 104-89 with just under 10 minutes to play.

New Orleans got to 107-97 with 7:32 left. But Boston responded with a 11-3 run to get it back to 118-100.

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket for two of his 34 points Monday (Jan. 9) during...
Pelicans get 132-112 win over Washington on the road
Pelicans injury report & preview vs Wizards
Pelicans injury report & preview vs Wizards
