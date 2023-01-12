Bruce A dry but chilly Friday into The start of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few storms pushed through the region during the morning and into this afternoon prompting a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, but the strongest part of this system well to our east now. Rain chances are over. As our cold front continues to move through, brisk north winds pick up ushering in much colder air from the north. Expect a 20 plus temperature difference between Thursday’s high temperatures and Friday.

Bruce: A beautiful but chilly January weekend ahead. Sun returns as temps drop to the lower to mid 50s with a cold brisk north wind Friday into Saturday. Sunday dry & warmer with highs in the mid 60s. We are done with the rain for a few days. Get the outdoor weekend plans going. pic.twitter.com/ooEeptviwj — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 12, 2023

Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s and afternoon highs should peak in the 50s. Strong winds mean it will feel even chillier. Saturday and Sunday morning could see some frost and a light freeze north of Lake Pontchartrain. Cool and windy conditions stick around through the weekend with a bit of a rebound Sunday into the 60s for highs.

