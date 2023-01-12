BBB Accredited Business
Bruce A dry but chilly Friday into The start of the weekend

Bruce: A 20° temp drop from today through tomorrow
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few storms pushed through the region during the morning and into this afternoon prompting a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, but the strongest part of this system well to our east now. Rain chances are over. As our cold front continues to move through, brisk north winds pick up ushering in much colder air from the north. Expect a 20 plus temperature difference between Thursday’s high temperatures and Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s and afternoon highs should peak in the 50s. Strong winds mean it will feel even chillier. Saturday and Sunday morning could see some frost and a light freeze north of Lake Pontchartrain. Cool and windy conditions stick around through the weekend with a bit of a rebound Sunday into the 60s for highs.

