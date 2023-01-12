NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail unveils its newest civil rights marker at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser held a ceremony with several leaders in the school’s cafeteria on Thurs., Jan. 12, to honor the life and work of Civil Rights Activist Ruby Bridges.

Civil Rights Trail marker honoring Ruby Bridges unveiled at Williams Frantz Elementary (WVUE)

William Frantz Elementary School was one of the first all-white elementary schools to be racially integrated in the south. Bridges became the first black student to attend after her parents received a call from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), asking her to participate in the fight for school integration in New Orleans.

On November 14, 1960, Bridges was escorted safely into the school by U.S. Marshals as angry bystanders shouted obscenities at her, a moment highlighted during the ceremony.

Ruby Bridges being escorted out of school by federal marshals, William Frantz Elementary School, New Orleans, 1960. (Department of Justice via MGN)

Bridges wasn’t able to attend the event but her family members were there in her honor, filled with emotion as they watched the unveiling of the marker in front of the school.

The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail works to recognize Louisiana’s role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Nungesser applauded Bridges and other civil rights activists recognized on the trail.

“We didn’t want to put a trail together just for tourism,” Nungesser said. “We wanted to get those stories from the public from the individuals that lived it. They have done an incredible job and made me incredibly proud.”

