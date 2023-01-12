BBB Accredited Business
Few storms with today’s front then back to the cold

A small risk for a strong storm is possible
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today’s the cold front day as we’re expecting some big changes in weather over the next 24 hours.

This front will enter the region by late morning and will already be zipping by come this afternoon. That means the window for seeing a few storms today will be quite short. I’d say the lunch hour brings the greatest risk for a downpour around the region. Rain chances are around 60%.

Today’s highs remain in the 70s but the big change comes overnight tonight. We’re expecting a good 20-30 degree drop and by Friday morning we will be waking up to the 40s behind a strong northerly wind. This strong breeze will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for a good duration of the day on Friday. One nice part of the forecast is abundant sunshine is expected for Friday right on through the weekend.

Some cold mornings are on the way for Saturday and Sunday as I think frost potential is high in outlying areas. Make sure your plants are protected north and west of the lake with a light freeze possible. In the city, temperatures should drop to the 30s but not all the way down to freezing.

Quickly we go back to the sticky 70s and humidity early next week with some more storm chances to come.

