H.L. Bourgeois student arrested for posting social media message about bringing a gun on campus

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a student at H.L. Bourgeois for posting a social media message about bringing a gun to school.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11), deputies were called to the school in reference to the message. The social media message was reported by an anonymous person, alleging that a message was seen indicating that a student was attempting to locate and secure a firearm, which he intended to bring on campus.

During an interview, the male juvenile revealed and confirmed that he sent the message to a fellow student, though he alleged that the incident was a joke.

The male juvenile was later arrested for charges of terrorizing and was remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex, where he is being held without bond.

