Karen Carter Peterson gets 22 months prison sentence, says she’s “an imperfect child of God”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson walked out of federal court on Wednesday (Jan. 11) clutching her husband’s hand after being sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for corruption.

Inside the courthouse, Peterson gave an emotional statement to the judge before learning her fate.

But neither Peterson nor her attorneys Brian Capitelli nor Harry Rosenberg commented when leaving court.

“No comment at this time,” Capitelli said.

In August 2022, Peterson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

And pre-sentence report discussed in court put the sentencing guidelines between 41 and 51 months.

Veteran defense attorney Joe Raspanti is FOX 8′s legal analyst. He commented on the sentence Peterson received.

“Not going to trial, there’s a thing called acceptance of responsibility, you get three points off your sentencing guidelines, so it kind of already baked into the cake the benefit you get by pleading guilty; what is also baked into the cake is the fact that because she’s a public official she was held to a level of trust that the judge says she betrayed, so that goes against her,” said Raspanti.

Last April, Peterson abruptly resigned from the senate citing a long-running gambling addiction. For years, she had served as chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Prosecutors say that for nearly seven years, Peterson spearheaded a scheme through which she illegally funneled nearly $150,000 to herself.

The feds say Peterson formed a campaign fund bearing her name and solicited donations under the premise that the money would be used for her re-election but instead diverted funds to herself or caused friends to do so. Prosecutors say Peterson used the funds for personal use, including for gambling-related expenses. Further, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says while Democratic Party leader Peterson chose companies operated by her associated to provide services for the party, but in reality, the companies did little or no services the payment they received from the Democratic Party and then kick-backed some of the money to Peterson.

Peterson repeatedly wiped her eyes in court as dozens of family members and friends looked on.

Before the judge announced the sentence, Peterson again apologized for her actions.

She once said, “I failed my constituents, family, friends and the public who trusted me...I am an imperfect child of God.”

Peterson’s lawyers asked for probation or home incarceration for her crimes.

“I am certain every syllable of remorse, regret, and apologies are the Lord’s honest truth,” said Rosenberg.

But Asst. U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsburg objected. He suggested no jail time for Peterson could encourage other public officials to sidestep the law.

“That would send the wrong message to the corrupt or would-be corrupt,” Ginsburg said.

In the end, Judge Sarah Vance said it “strained credulity” that Peterson, a successful lawyer, could not afford her gambling expenses.

“The defendant has sought to cast herself as a tragic figure.... the record paints a different picture...by all accounts she was a highly functioning legislator,” said Vance.

A witness who said she ran afoul of the law because of a gambling addiction testified that Peterson was now working to help other addicts.

But Raspanti said it is up to judges to decide the appropriate punishment for those who break the law.

“Everybody that stands before a judge to get sentenced has a story and Ms. Carter Peterson’s story was not that compelling to this judge,” said Raspanti. “I don’t think the judge went away from her basic way of doing things, in fact, she went a little below the guidelines.”

Peterson said this chapter will not define the rest of her life. However, she did surrender her law license before being sentenced.

“There’s a possibility that she Ms. Peterson will be able to get her law license back but my guess would be a number of years,” said Raspanti.

Peterson is part of a well-known and prominent New Orleans family. Her late father, Ken Carter, was an assessor and attorney. Her mother sat quietly on the first row in the courtroom as Peterson was sentenced.

