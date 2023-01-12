KIPP Believe Primary student accused of bringing gun to school
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A primary student was found with a gun on campus at KIPP Believe school in New Orleans.
KIPP schools say at recess, a student reported that another student had what was believed to be a BB gun. The gun was later found to be a real firearm.
The school says no students were threatened or harmed, and the school says it took immediate action.
