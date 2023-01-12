BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

KIPP Believe Primary student accused of bringing gun to school

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A primary student was found with a gun on campus at KIPP Believe school in New Orleans.

KIPP schools say at recess, a student reported that another student had what was believed to be a BB gun. The gun was later found to be a real firearm.

The school says no students were threatened or harmed, and the school says it took immediate action.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

The city brings in a contractor in August to repair 6,000 broken streetlights citywide
City says 2,000+ streetlights repaired since August, repairs to begin next week on interstate lights
The city brings in a contractor in August to repair 6,000 broken streetlights citywide
The city brings in a contractor in August to repair 6,000 broken streetlights citywide
Robert Rheams went on a crime spree that started eight hours before he committed the home...
Robert Rheams went on a crime spree that started eight hours before he committed the home invasion
Terrebonne Sheriff's Office arrested a juvenile for a social media message about bringing a gun...
Terrebonne Sheriff's Office arrested a juvenile for a social media message about bringing a gun to school