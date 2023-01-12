Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint.

The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.

Police believe he drove off in a silver sedan, possibly a Sonata, and took off westbound on Highway 190.

Police have released video of the suspect inside the business while the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

