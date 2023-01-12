Nicondra: Storms moving on and cooler air pushing in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few storms pushed through the region during the morning and into the afternoon prompting a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, but the strongest part of this system stayed well north and west. As the winds turn north windy conditions will continue into Friday helping to push in much drier and cooler air. Expect a 20 plus temperature difference between Thursday’s high temperatures and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s and afternoon highs should peak in the 50s. Strong winds mean it will feel even chillier. Saturday and Sunday morning could see some frost and a light freeze north of Lake Pontchartrain. Cool and windy conditions stick around through the weekend with a bit of a rebound Sunday into the 60s for highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.