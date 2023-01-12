NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins.

The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA.

A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and Loyola/Rampart during the Pelicans-Rockets game on Jan. 4. (WVUE)

Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She also wants to study how other cities are trying to prevent car break-ins.

The proposal by Councilmember Freddie King would require parking attendants at private lots during special events.

A representative from premium parking went before the city council. He says everyone is tired of the smashed windows, but armed burglars put their workers at extreme risk.

Both ordinances will be put before the full council for further discussion

