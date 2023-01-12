BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins.

The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA.

A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and Loyola/Rampart during the Pelicans-Rockets game on Jan. 4.(WVUE)

Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She also wants to study how other cities are trying to prevent car break-ins.

The proposal by Councilmember Freddie King would require parking attendants at private lots during special events.

A representative from premium parking went before the city council. He says everyone is tired of the smashed windows, but armed burglars put their workers at extreme risk.

Both ordinances will be put before the full council for further discussion

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Terrebonne Sheriff's Office arrested a juvenile for a social media message about bringing a gun...
H.L. Bourgeois student arrested for posting social media message about bringing a gun on campus
The city brings in a contractor in August to repair 6,000 broken streetlights citywide
City says 2,000+ streetlights repaired since August, repairs to begin next week on interstate lights
A student at KIPP Primary School believed to have a gun
KIPP Believe Primary student accused of bringing gun to school
The city brings in a contractor in August to repair 6,000 broken streetlights citywide
The city brings in a contractor in August to repair 6,000 broken streetlights citywide