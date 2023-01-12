BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other.

Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim has been identified as Donzail Blackmon, 24, of Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Blackmon died from multiple stab wounds around 8:30 Wednesday night. His autopsy was finished Thursday morning.

Blackmon died from his injuries about 40 minutes after police were called to the 4500 block of 13th Street. When officers arrived, they learned there were two victims sufferings from multiple stab wounds.

Police say McGill and one victim got in an argument, before McGill stabbed both people and fled the scene. There is an active warrant out for his arrest. Judge Patano has already set McGill’s bond at $1 million.

If you have any information about this incident or McGill’s location, you’re urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
Students of Edna Karr gather for a peace walk to express sadness and frustration with the...
Edna Karr students gather for peace walk; expressing frustration and sadness
Live look at power outages in New Orleans Thursday morning
Up to 5,000 New Orleans residents without power after vehicle strikes utility pole