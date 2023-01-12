Suspect arrested in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts; preyed on victims from gas stations in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police arrested a suspect in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts from gas stations along I-10 in Slidell.

According to police, the most recent incident occurred on Nov. 26, 2022, at Circle K on Voters Road. A vehicle owner fired shots at a suspect who stole his car. The car was later found abandoned near Oak Harbor Boulevard.

Police identified 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell as the suspect linked to 10 different vehicle thefts from local Slidell gas stations and gyms.

Another accomplice has been identified as 21-year-old, Daurance McClendon, who Slidell Police currently want for theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators believe that Price and McLendon worked together by preying on people at local gas stations, intending to steal vehicles when the victims were distracted pumping fuel or inside the store.

McClendon is believed to be in the Slidell or New Orleans area. Anyone with information on McClendon’s whereabouts is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

