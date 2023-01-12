SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft.

Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond residence after officers saw him try to flee out the back window during negotiations. After spotting officers, Robinson ducked back into the home. Police were able to enter the home after obtaining a search warrant and Robinson was taken into custody. Inside the home, officers found a firearm and additionally booked him for convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

READ MORE

1 juvenile suspect arrested; 1 adult wanted by deputies in connection to Hammond shooting

Man wanted for obstruction of justice in Hammond murder

Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.