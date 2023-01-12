BBB Accredited Business
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft

Arthur "Wooda" Robinson, 28, of Hammond
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft.

Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond residence after officers saw him try to flee out the back window during negotiations. After spotting officers, Robinson ducked back into the home. Police were able to enter the home after obtaining a search warrant and Robinson was taken into custody. Inside the home, officers found a firearm and additionally booked him for convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

