BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Up to 5,000 New Orleans residents without power after vehicle strikes utility pole

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is reporting that nearly 5,000 residents in Uptown and surrounding areas are without power Thursday (Jan. 12) morning.

An on the scene view

The outage was reported just before 4 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing the outage near Broad Street and Washington Ave. An Entergy spokesperson said the impacted equipment handles a lot of customers and they’re still assessing repairs. The initially estimated restoration is still 6 a.m. but it could be extended depending on the extent of repairs needed.

We’ll continue to bring you updates throughout the morning.

A look at traffic with the power outage

READ MORE City says 2,000+ streetlights repaired since August, repairs to begin next week on interstate lights

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Live look at power outages in New Orleans Thursday morning
Live look at power outages in New Orleans Thursday morning
5,000 Entergy NOLA customers without power Thursday morning
5,000 Entergy NOLA customers without power Thursday morning
Two NOLA City Council members introduce ordinances to try and stop rampant car break-ins
NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins
Terrebonne Sheriff's Office arrested a juvenile for a social media message about bringing a gun...
H.L. Bourgeois student arrested for posting social media message about bringing a gun on campus