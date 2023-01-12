Up to 5,000 New Orleans residents without power after vehicle strikes utility pole

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is reporting that nearly 5,000 residents in Uptown and surrounding areas are without power Thursday (Jan. 12) morning.

The outage was reported just before 4 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing the outage near Broad Street and Washington Ave. An Entergy spokesperson said the impacted equipment handles a lot of customers and they’re still assessing repairs. The initially estimated restoration is still 6 a.m. but it could be extended depending on the extent of repairs needed.

