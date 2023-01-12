Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released more details surrounding the arrest and death of a 60-year-old woman who was jailed in Lafourche Parish.

On Monday (Jan. 9), Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Cheryl Dufrene died while in custody from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes.

Officials say Dufrene was being housed and treated in the medical unit of the correctional complex for an undisclosed medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive, officials say. Dufrene was later pronounced dead. Investigators found no evidence of foul play.

A 60-year-old woman jailed at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was found dead in the medical ward Monday (Jan. 9), officials said. (Grace Hebert Curtis)

Preliminary findings from an autopsy report released on Jan. 11 show that Dufrene died from a heart attack.

Details surrounding Dufrene’s arrest were limited at the time of her death.

A spokesperson for LPSO on Jan. 12 tells Fox 8 that Dufrene was pushing a rolling cart of groceries along the shoulder of LA 1 around 5:06 p.m. on Jan. 3 when her cart was “bumped” by a woman’s vehicle turning onto the highway from St. Anthony Street.

Officials say Dufrene reportedly fell to the ground and the driver parked her car and offered aid. Dufrene reportedly told the woman she was fine and uninjured. When the driver said she would call 911 to report the incident, authorities say Dufrene told her not to, asking only for $10 to replace the groceries in the cart. The driver handed her the money and Dufrene reportedly walked away.

“Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.

Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.

Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later.

