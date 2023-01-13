BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: The January chill is here but not for long

Bruce: A dry holiday weekend is on the way
Bruce: A dry holiday weekend is on the way
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It feels like January with light freezes north shore with lows tonight and tomorrow night at 30-32° South shore 38-42°.

Tonight we worry about a frost and freeze away from the lake as temperatures will drop to near 30 north, with upper 30s expected on the south shore. I’d make sure your plants are protected just to be on the safe side. Again on Sunday morning, frost is likely away from our tidal lakes so be sure to keep things protected for the next two nights.

Sunny skies will dominate this weekend’s forecast which will make for some nice weather but staying chilly. Saturday highs only manage the low 50s with a quick jump to the middle 60s expected on Sunday.

Next week it’s back to the humidity and 70 degree weather. Storm chances will be on the way too by Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

