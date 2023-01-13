Bruce: The January chill is here but not for long

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It feels like January with light freezes north shore with lows tonight and tomorrow night at 30-32° South shore 38-42°.

Tonight we worry about a frost and freeze away from the lake as temperatures will drop to near 30 north, with upper 30s expected on the south shore. I’d make sure your plants are protected just to be on the safe side. Again on Sunday morning, frost is likely away from our tidal lakes so be sure to keep things protected for the next two nights.

Bruce: A beautiful weekend ahead with sunny skies with a cool start. Lows tonight 30° with a light freeze and 38° south. Highs Saturday 54. Sunday we start with another light freeze north as lows south will be near 40°. Expect sun a few clouds as highs warm to the lower 60s. pic.twitter.com/WN4nD6tDv4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 13, 2023

Sunny skies will dominate this weekend’s forecast which will make for some nice weather but staying chilly. Saturday highs only manage the low 50s with a quick jump to the middle 60s expected on Sunday.

Next week it’s back to the humidity and 70 degree weather. Storm chances will be on the way too by Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

