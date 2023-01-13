BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts.

The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.

The driver of the Mustang is not facing any charges.

JPD says it took two heavy-duty wreckers to remove the Mustang from on top of the Lexus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say

Latest News

Kendall Barnes and Derrick Groves were found guilty of double murder in October 2019 before...
Second mistrial declared by New Orleans judge in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case
Mistrial in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case reversed by La. Supreme Court
Mistrial in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case reversed by La. Supreme Court
A woman was shot Saturday (Jan. 14) in the 1400 block of Desire Street in the Bywater...
Woman shot Saturday on Desire Street in Bywater
A man with a child in his vehicle was shot Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on Elysian Fields Avenue...
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
A carjacking victim clinging to the vehicle's hood was dragged for half a block Friday...
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes