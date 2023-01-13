The January chill has returned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a drastic change when you step out the door this morning as much colder air is pouring into the region.

That colder air is riding a strong, northerly breeze which will stay up through the day today. We also have cloud cover trying to stick around for a period of time this morning but as the day goes on, expect the sun to return. That sun won’t help much as we only get to the low 50s for highs.

Tonight we worry about a frost and freeze away from the lake as temperatures will drop to near 30 north, with upper 30s expected on the south shore. I’d make sure your plants are protected just to be on the safe side. Again on Sunday morning, frost is likely away from our tidal lakes so be sure to keep things protected for the next two nights.

Sunny skies will dominate this weekend’s forecast which will make for some nice weather but staying chilly. Saturday highs only manage the low 50s with a quick jump to the middle 60s expected on Sunday.

Next week it’s back to the humidity and 70 degree weather. Storm chances will be on the way too.

