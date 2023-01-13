BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New legislation aims to break West End redevelopment logjam

Pipes are leaking in West End near where Bruning's restaurant used to be and at the sites of...
Pipes are leaking in West End near where Bruning's restaurant used to be and at the sites of the old Bounty and Fitzgerald’s restaurants.(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Public officials are sorting through a myriad of ownership issues and persistent problems slowing West End redevelopment plans.

Three years ago, officials from Jefferson and Orleans parishes formed a working group to try and move plans forward, but redevelopment remains stalled.

“Trying to do something with one entity is hard but having three or four, the state, Jefferson, and Orleans,” said New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso.

At one time, West End was home to more than 10 waterside restaurants and bars like Fitzgerald’s, The Bounty, and Bruning’s. It’s not likely to return to what it once was, but Councilmember Joe Giarrusso and others hope that it can once again become something that’s an asset to the area instead of blighted property.

Read more: Residents express concerns about West End water leak

Giarrusso says he’s committed to a transparent redevelopment process, taking into account residents in an area that was legislatively established for park or amusement purposes back in 1906.

One of the major problems preventing development from getting underway is that West End straddles both parishes, blurring the line of who owns what.

“This is a park for Jefferson Parish. It should be put in the parks and rec budget,” said neighbor Charles Marsala.

With Giarrusso’s help, Representative Stephanie Hilferty has proposed a new bill to try and straighten out jurisdictional challenges.

“Housing has been an issue. We are going to spell out in the legislation that housing will not be there,” said Giarrusso.

All parties concerned hope that change comes soon to West End, but what that may look like remains elusive 17 years after Hurricane Katrina.

“Think about how much money is being wasted, it’s incredible,” said Marsala.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Developer Joe Jaeger meets with Bywater residents about stalled naval base project
Developer Joe Jaeger meets with Bywater residents about stalled naval base project
Update on stalled development at former Times-Picayune, Six Flags sites
Update on stalled development at former Times-Picayune, Six Flags sites
New owners of the former Times-Picayune property in the shadow of Caesar’s Superdome are...
Plans to transform former Times-Picayune site to ‘504 Golf’ win preliminary approval
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022