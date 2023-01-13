BBB Accredited Business
No. 5 LSU extends winning streak to 17 games with double-digit win over Missouri

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC) extended their winning streak to 17 games while forward Angel Reese extended her own streak of double-doubles to 17 in the Tigers’ 77-57 win over Missouri (14-4, 3-2 SEC). The Tigers’ 5-0 start in SEC play is the best start since the 2007-2008 season.

Reese was in foul trouble early and only scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in nine minutes of action in the first half. LaDazhia Williams was also in foul trouble as she also had two fouls in the first half and also scored four points.

Alexis Morris was perfect in the first half for LSU as she scored 14 points on 4-for-4 shooting from behind the arc and helped the Tigers to a 16-point lead at the half, leading Missouri 37-21.

As a team, the purple & gold shot 50% from the field while going 7-for-11 from behind the arc in the first half. LSU has led by double-digits at halftime in every game this season.

In the third quarter, Missouri cut the Tigers’ lead down from 16 down to 4 to make 42-38, but LSU was able to extend their lead back to 56-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Reese finished the game with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Morris led the team with 24 points, a season-high, and was 5-for-5 from behind the arc. As a team, the Tigers shot 66.7% from behind the arc while making a season-high 10 threes.

LSU will face Auburn on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

