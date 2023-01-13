Port of Louisiana on track to buy the former Avondale shipyards site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sprawling Port of South Louisiana wants to own the former Avondale shipyards site which was transformed into a multi-modal commerce facility by a private company.

It was only a few months ago that a huge reopening ceremony was hosted by T. Parker Host which currently owns the old shipyard site. But fast-forward from October to this week and the Port of South Louisiana has entered into an agreement to purchase what is now called Avondale Global Gateway.

Paul Matthews is the CEO of the port.

“The purchase price is $445 million, so that was through basic negotiations and standard appraisals that we have to look at,” he said.

The port stretches some 54 miles along the Mississippi River through St. Charles, St. John, and St. James parish. And under the proposed deal, the port would own Avondale and T. Parker Host would stay on as operator.

“The usage won’t necessarily change as far as what they’re doing right now but we have an opportunity to expand what they’re doing and looking at diversifying the type of cargo that’s moving through,” said Matthews. “We’re really putting a focus on renewable energy, wind, in particular, as we have this energy diversity that’s happening throughout this world and this allows for the state of Louisiana, Jefferson Parish, and the river region to really be at the forefront of this renewable process.”

Jerry Bologna leads JEDCO, which works to increase economic development in Jefferson Parish.

“And we really fought to keep it in commerce and fought for the jobs we knew could be created there and T. Parker Host has done a great job, they have several hundred jobs out there right now but I think this is a natural step in the progression and really is in furtherance of our goals of the Jefferson edge, mainly around alternative energy, wind power, the types of industries we know can be created here in Jefferson Parish,” said Bologna.

The proposed purchase comes as the Port of New Orleans has a separate project to build a giant international container terminal downriver from the city in St. Bernard Parish.

FOX 8 asked Matthews if that influenced the Port of South Louisiana’s decision to go after the Avondale site.

“I think it does have an influence because if we could grow Avondale and maximize the type of cargo and logistics services that they can provide, it actually would be a benefit to all operations downriver, for the Port of New Orleans or even Port of Plaquemines,” said Matthews.

Bologna said, “The Port of New Orleans certainly has had a strong focus on their container port, the commerce that we see at Avondale tends to be more break-bulk type of cargo, so I think there’s plenty of room for all of the players here.”

Matthews says Avondale has a place in the port’s current model.

“Our mission is very similar to what Avondale is doing right now, so the model is to create this west bank corridor from Jefferson Parish to St. James and look at all the energy that we’re moving right now and push forward to look at renewable energy,” he said.

And he said it would help the area be more competitive, in terms, of trade.

“We’ve been told by customers that cargo is moving through Houston instead of moving through the Mississippi River because of the lack of infrastructure and lack of docks on the west bank. It’s time for that to change,” said Matthews. “We’ve got to keep our cargo in Louisiana and the jobs in Louisiana.”

Another goal is to create many more jobs at the location.

“Working with T.Parker Host there is an anticipation that as we work together as partners we could have up to a billion dollars to attract private investment and almost 2,000 employees working there for good-paying jobs; $80,000 to $90,000 a year types of jobs. Those are good-quality jobs for our people that can work right out of high school.”

Bologna said, “I think the port as a political subdivision of the state of Louisiana has some great assets and resources they bring to bear but also they have a lot of tools that a private business wouldn’t have, in terms, of attracting industry to the area.”

Matthews thinks the sale could be completed this summer.

